June Ellen Caddell
- - 6/14/25 - 2/24/19
With her girls close by, June left this world and found her lord and her sweetheart Lawrence in heaven, as she knew she would!
June was born June 14,1925 at home in Exeter, California to charley and Ina (Dodson) Wirht. She was the youngest of the four Wirht children, which included her sister Vearldean and two brothers Robert and Jack. When she was only two years old her daddy died in a truck accident while working in Sequoia National Park. Her mother later remarried Roland Sutton. That marriage brought forth three more children, two brothers, William and Richard and another sister maryanne. All of June's siblings preceded her i n death.
June met and fell in love with Lawrence after his return to the Exeter area upon completion of his world war ii service in the U.S. army. They married December 3, 1945 in Reno, Nevada and celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in 2016.
With this marriage came the three Caddell girls, Sunny, Sandy and Judy. These three gave them a run for their money, but all worked out because of their love and devotion to their family.
June worked as a clerk for many years for the Exeter Drug Company and then at Rancho Pharmacy. She probably waited on you a time or two.
June loved Exeter and never lived anywhere else until moving all the way to Visalia, when she and dad moved into park Visalia assisted living in 2016. A big thank you to all the caregivers, past and present, who were so loving and caring to them both. after dad's passing in January 2017, mom continued her life at park Visalia enjoying her new dear friends she had met and loved there.
Mom spent a short time at Linwood Meadows where she continued to be lovingly cared for by so many new caregivers whom she loved back. Thank you all! also, we thank optimal hospice for their compassion to us all. we are forever grateful.
Besides being survived by her three heartbroken daughters Sunny Slaven (Roy), Sandy Carl and Judy Davenport (Dennis), she also leaves behind her six precious grand children to cherish her loving memory. They are Carrie Commins (Chris), Shane Slaven (Stacey), Brian Coday (Erika), Katie Hamlin (Jon), Heather Millard (Chris) and Eric Davenport plus 9 great-grandchildren. And we can't forget Maria Girard (her 4th) daughter who helped us care for mom and dad until their move to Visalia. Mom also leaves behind a sister-in-law Irene Lawsen and many nieces and nephews and countless friends who loved her during her circle of life.
In lieu of flowers, perhaps you would consider a donation to June's beloved Exeter Church of Christ so they can continue to spread and share the love of god to others. The address is: PO Box 426, Exeter, CA. 93221.
We will always cherish mom's love for her family and friends, because to know her was to truly love her!
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Exeter Church of Christ, 320 East Firebaugh Avenue, Exeter, CA. with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 27, 2019