June Osborn
Exeter - The most beautiful, wonderful, mother in the world, Loretta June Osborn, left this earth to meet her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Jones Delk, sister, Beverly Wallace, seven grandchildren, Lexy Payne, Jasmine Delk, Carly Delk, Christina Jones, Alycia Meeks and Jacob Osborn .. She also had seven great grandchildren, Katelyn Payne, Carson Payne, Kylie Payne, Christopher Ludlum, Nathaniel Jones, and Haley and Austin Meeks. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Alex Neill, her son Gary Wayne Jones, two brothers, Ron and Randy Neill, and two grandchildren, Gary and Jerry Jones.
She was loved and adored by everyone she knew.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements are by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.
Online Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019