Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Resources
More Obituaries for June Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Osborn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Osborn Obituary
June Osborn

Exeter - The most beautiful, wonderful, mother in the world, Loretta June Osborn, left this earth to meet her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Jones Delk, sister, Beverly Wallace, seven grandchildren, Lexy Payne, Jasmine Delk, Carly Delk, Christina Jones, Alycia Meeks and Jacob Osborn .. She also had seven great grandchildren, Katelyn Payne, Carson Payne, Kylie Payne, Christopher Ludlum, Nathaniel Jones, and Haley and Austin Meeks. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Alex Neill, her son Gary Wayne Jones, two brothers, Ron and Randy Neill, and two grandchildren, Gary and Jerry Jones.

She was loved and adored by everyone she knew.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements are by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.

Online Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now