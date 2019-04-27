Jurgen Prins



Tulare - Jurgen Adam Bart Prins, a resident of Tulare, passed away Friday April 19th 2019 in Tulare, CA at the age of 43 after hard fought battle with stomach cancer. He was born October 15, 1975 in Oud Gastel, The Netherlands to John & Anne Prins. He graduated from Norco High School Class of 1994. Jurgen is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, father in law Don Kindred and brother in law Danny Kindred. Jurgen is survived by his wife Tina, daughter Abbigail and son Arie, his parents John & Anne, and his brother Arie & his wife Erin and their children. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Debbie's Dream Foundation at www.DebbiesDream.org in the search for a cure for stomach cancer or to Tulare FFA to support a program Jurgen loved. Viewing will be held Tuesday April 30th from 4-7 p.m. at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home 132 W. Kern Ave in Tulare. Graveside service will be held Wednesday May 1st at 10 a.m. at the North Tulare Public Cemetery. Jurgen loved his family and friends. He also loved his job at J & A. He never thought of it as work, it was his passion. You could find him running machines, drawing parts, working on trucks and taking phone calls during it all. He loved teaching his children the tricks of the trade while they worked by his side along with his wife and father. He had a deep love for FFA. The program helped him become who he was and truly impacted his life. He loved our trips to Vegas & playing craps along with riding at Pismo on the beach. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.