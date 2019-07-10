|
Kami Kay Harkins
Ft Walton Beach, FL. - Passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her Ft. Walton Beach residence.
There are not enough superlatives to describe Kami. She was a devoted mother and an inspiration to everyone she met! Her energy, enthusiasm and zest for life were apparent in all her endeavors. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a genuine gift for pulling people close and making them feel treasured. In her youth, Kami was an avid outdoor adventurer, spending many hours skydiving, kayaking and camping.
Before leaving her career to be a full-time mother, she was a certified ultrasound technician. Building on her skill in ultrasound, Kami recently built a successful local business -- 3D Baby Fetal Imagery in Ft. Walton Beach - which she operated for the last 3 years to hundreds of five-star, rave reviews. She dearly loved serving her clients and her passion was providing expectant mothers and their families an early bond with their child through a 3D ultrasound photo!
Always looking for ways to help others, Kami previously acted as a child advocate in the Guardian Ad Litem program. She also was previously a Sunday school teacher and an elementary school art teacher. Kami was a giver - she loved to shower love and encouragement on everyone around her, even those she did not know.
Born in Tulare, California, Kami is survived by her parents, Barbara and Clyde Blackburn; her three children Meagan, Sam and Ben; and her grandchildren, Trinity and Mason. Her many friends throughout the country loved and adored her immensely. We will always carry Kami's memory in our hearts.
A celebration of Kami's life will be held at the Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel located at 127 East Caldwell Ave. in Visalia on July 20th @ 5:30 pm. all are welcome and encouraged to attend. For further details, please contact Leanne Simoes Sandlin 559.303.1687 or via email at [email protected]
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 10, 2019