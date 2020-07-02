Karen E. Burns



Tulare - August 1, 1949 - June 12, 2020



Karen "Karey" Burns was born in Pismo Beach, CA. to Dr. M.C. and Iris Burns on August 1, 1949. Karen graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1967 and attended community college before being hired by Josten's Printing and Publishing in Visalia, CA in 1971. During her time at Josten's, she received several awards for excellence in dedication to customer service and valued each and every friendship she made with her coworkers and customers. She retired in 2013.



Karen had a love for tennis that began in high school and continued through her life. She was a longtime member of the Tulare Tennis Club. She enjoyed cooking with her grandson, gardening, antiquing, and making memories with family and friends.



Karen is survived by her mother, Iris Burns; her brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Kim Burns; her daughter and son-in-law Kira and Doug Jones; her grandson, Everett; her niece and nephew-in-law, Tricia and Jason Tuls and their children: Jason Jr. and family, Jonah, Jackson, Justus, Jameson, Jesse and Judson; her nephew and niece-in-law, Scott and Kelly Burns and their sons Derek and Austin; her beloved little dog, "Sophie"; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. M.C. Burns.



For those who knew and loved Karen, she will be remembered for her caring heart, loyalty, generosity, sense of humor, and sweet smile. Her wish was to not have a public memorial service. Rather, Karen wanted those who loved her to celebrate her life privately in their own unique way.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store