Karen Lynn Mackie
Tulare - Karen Lynn Mackie January 15, 1957 - March 22, 2020, passed away at the age of 63 in Tulare, Ca. after a long battle with cancer. Born to Jack and Wanda Theige, Karen lived her early years in Tulare, California and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1975.
After high school, she attended College of the Sequoias. She met and married Stuart P. Mackie and lived in Portland, Oregon where she worked at the Dutch consulate. Later they moved to Hemet and then to Tehachapi, CA.; where they had their son, James in 1988. James was the greatest joy of her life. Later, she became a licensed masseuse and practiced for a time before coming ill.
Throughout her life she was known for writing in her journal daily, even until her last days. She enjoyed spending time with family, the mountains, singing in choirs, photography, travel, and playing scrabble. She was also fond of self-studying the German language and fine arts. Karen's best feature was her beautiful smile which would light up her face and the hearts of all who loved her.
Karen is survived by her mother Wanda, son James Mackie of Tehachapi , brother Richard Theige of Dublin, Ca., sister Sharon Theige Zeigler of Swannanoa, NC, uncle Grady Talbot, and aunt Marion Weeks, nephews, nieces, and one great-nephew. She is preceded in death by her father Jack Ellington Theige.
On March 30, 2020, there will be a viewing at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home at 9:30am for close friends and family. This will be followed by a direct internment at the North Tulare Public Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date when national health conditions permit.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , Tulare County Unit, 300 N. Willis St, Visalia, Ca. 93291, 800-227-2345 or Optimal Hospice, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave, Visalia, Ca. 93277. The family thanks the many health care professionals, friends, and extended family who helped Karen throughout her illness with their love and support. Special thanks and love to God-mother Ardy, and friends Jana, Deborah, Sandi, and Richard and Nancy.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020