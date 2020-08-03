Kasmar "Kay" Barsamian



February 1, 1931 - July 27, 2020



Kay was born in Orosi, California to Harry and Gulima Barsamian. Kay was the youngest of five children, including twin sisters Lilly and Rose and twin brothers Pete and Charlie. Despite developmental issues from birth, Kay lived a long and productive life working on the family's ranch of vineyards, vegetables and fruit trees. Kay loved working and always made it a race, and constantly pushed his nephews to work faster and harder to stay up with him even as he reached middle age. He especially loved working in the tomato packinghouse and could be heard singing in the hot afternoons, which kept everyone in a good mood. Kay loved his church, St. Mary's Armenian Apostolic Church in the small village of Yettem, California, and enjoyed attending all of the special occasions with the community he lived with all of his life. He was part of his sisters' and brothers' families and enjoyed watching his many nieces and nephews grow up to have careers and families…he always knew what everybody was doing and where they were. Kay's family would like to thank the staff of the Kingsburg Center senior care facility for their loving care during his later years in life. Kay is survived by his sister Rose Kaplan of Lindsay, California, and by his many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews, and by his extended loving family of the Yettem Armenian community. If you were lucky enough to know Kay, you enjoyed the purest soul you will ever know. We shall all miss you Kay. Graveside services will be at the Visalia Cemetery on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.









