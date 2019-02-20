Katherine Sue (Kathy) Rose



Visalia - Born 10-1-1947, in Woodlake California, the youngest of four children, to Edgar and Ruby Fultz. Died in Visalia California on 2-17-2019. Graduated from Woodlake High School in 1965 then attended COS. She married the love of her life Terry Rose on September 30, 1966. They shared wonderful years together. Kathy worked for H&R Block for 34 years where she considered her clients friends. She is survived by her husband Terry, daughter Melanie (Phil) Childers, her two beloved grandsons Michael and Terry. She is also survived by her brother Ron (Jan) Fultz, her sister Jeanette (Dick) Von Konsky. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Ruby Fultz, her brother Bob Fultz and beloved sister in law Norma Fultz. At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. Tributes and condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary