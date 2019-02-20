Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Sue (Kathy) Rose


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine Sue (Kathy) Rose

Visalia - Born 10-1-1947, in Woodlake California, the youngest of four children, to Edgar and Ruby Fultz. Died in Visalia California on 2-17-2019. Graduated from Woodlake High School in 1965 then attended COS. She married the love of her life Terry Rose on September 30, 1966. They shared wonderful years together. Kathy worked for H&R Block for 34 years where she considered her clients friends. She is survived by her husband Terry, daughter Melanie (Phil) Childers, her two beloved grandsons Michael and Terry. She is also survived by her brother Ron (Jan) Fultz, her sister Jeanette (Dick) Von Konsky. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Ruby Fultz, her brother Bob Fultz and beloved sister in law Norma Fultz. At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. Tributes and condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now