Kathleen Fraga Porter
Kathleen Fraga Porter, born in Modesto, CA, in 1948 to Anthony Fraga (of Gustine, CA) and Lorraine Cardoza Fraga (of Visalia, CA), died Monday the 10th of February, 2020, at her home in Palm Desert, CA. Kathleen was the grand-daughter of Francisco Vieira "Cash" Cardoza, and Leunor de Brum Fagundes Cardoza (of Visalia, CA) on her maternal side, and Antonio de Fraga and Maria Ventura de Fraga (of Gustine, CA) on her paternal side.
Kathleen attended John C. Fremont Grammar School in Modesto and San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno (class of 1966) and was valedictorian of both. She obtained a BA in English from UCLA (class of 1970, magna cum laude), an MA in Deaf Education (Cal State LA), and an MA in Speech Pathology (San Jose State University). She taught the deaf and disabled in Fremont, Haywood, Pasadena, Arcadia, and Monrovia, at public and private schools, with great compassion and dedication. She married Frank Clifford Porter in 1972, and they had two sons.
She is survived by her sons Nicholas Jermain Porter (of Boston, MA) and Douglas Frank Porter (of Redwood City, CA), her sisters Lorraine Fraga Holton and Bernadine ("Bernie") Fraga Hake (both of Palm Desert, CA), her brother Edward Anthony Fraga (of Topanga, CA), four nephews and one niece.
A Viewing is scheduled for 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Visalia, CA at the Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel (127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277). There will be a rosary, followed by a slideshow of her life, and time for attendees to express a few words about her.
Her Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 AM, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Church (608 N Church St, Visalia, CA 93291), with a burial and luncheon at the Portuguese Hall in Visalia.
Flowers can be sent to Salser & Dillard, 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 (559-635-1144).
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020