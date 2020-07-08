Kathryn E. Verburg
Visalia - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kathryn (Kathie) Eileen Verburg (Johnson) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her son's house in Visalia, CA. The day prior to her passing Kathie had spent the day doing what she loved most, playing with her grandchildren. Later that day she went into cardiac arrest and lost consciousness. Less than 24 hours later Kathie peacefully took her last breath.
Kathie was preceded in death by her husband Jake Verburg. She is survived by her two sons Jeremy (Amanda) Fox and Andrew (Jenny) Fox, her grandchildren Teddy, Katie, and Ella as well as Aubrey and Grant Guerra (children of Amanda's sister Bethany and Jacob Guerra). Kathryn Johnson was the oldest of 5 children born to Charles and Jean Johnson on December 15, 1948. Kathie held a teaching credential and retired from the classroom, but never truly from her love of teaching or children. Her titles have been many, daughter, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, teacher, friend, grandmother and she wore them all proudly. Her families fondest memories will forever be of Kathie putting her family first especially in times of need, reading stories with her grand-babies on her lap, and the chaotic clutter of a crafter's paradise. Kathie's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of Kathie's life. The legacy of Kathie's kind spirit, loyalty to family, love of reading, and zest for crafts will live on through them.
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen, not touched. But are felt in the heart." -Helen Keller
Viewing will be held 9:00 AM Friday July 10 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia, followed by a graveside memorial service at 10:30 AM at Visalia District Cemetery. The memorial service will be streamed and available at the following address https://m.facebook.com/story.phpstory_fbid=10222161719062365&id=1545402963