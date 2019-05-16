|
Kathryn "Kathy" Joy Garges
Tulare - Kathryn "Kathy" Joy Garges was born July 21, 1951 in Bakersfield, California and was the second of four children born to Alvin and Kathleen Smith.
In 1967 Kathy moved to Tulare, and in 1970 she married Jim Garges. They had three children, Meilynn, Jamie, and Mark, but her nurturing heart made her "mom" to countless nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
When her first grandson, Bryce, was born she became "Baa." She enjoyed trips to Disneyland with Bryce and watching him perform at Encore Theater and church. Blake kept her on her toes and busy watching sporting events and performances. Natalie gifted her with dance recitals and horseback rides. Emmersyn Joy brought her beautiful smiles and warm hugs. Kendall Grace was blessed to be Baa's buddy and enjoyed everything with her from nap time rocks to lawn mower rides. Many other children loved her and affectionately called her Baa.
Kathy was blessed with a great group of friends. Diane Whitfield, Georgia Alberti, and Dana Fagundes were her partners in crime. Diane was with Kathy at the end of their earthly lives on May 12. Her family and friends' lives were forever changed.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and especially spending time with friends and family. Her happy place was on the tractor making dust, in the yard planting flowers, or rocking her babies to sleep. Kathy will be remembered for her caring heart and will be greatly missed.
Kathy is survived by husband Jim, daughter Meilynn Tinker and her husband Mike, Jamie Garges, Mark Garges and his wife Alyssa, and grandchildren Bryce, Blake, Natalie, Emmersyn Joy and Kendall Grace. She is also survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends that were family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Kathleen.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, May 20 at 10am at Tulare First Baptist Church. Kathy loved gardening, so in lieu of flowers we would like you to plant flowers in your yard to remember her by. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 16, 2019