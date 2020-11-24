Kathryn Warren
Elk Grove - Kathryn 'Kathy' Warren passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Elk Grove, CA. She was 85 years old. She was the widow of John H. Warren, married for 62 years, who went to heaven before her, on May 4, 2012. They had 4 daughters, Janis Bejarano (granddaughter Ryan Fausto and great granddaughter Kaylee), Karen Walker (husband Danny, grandson Brian (Jessica and great grandson Boden) and granddaughter Lyndsay (husband Dylan and great grandson Owen), Beverly Samaniego (husband Eliseo or 'Sam', granddaughter's Maria Rawls (Sarah and Benjamin) and Lisa Samaniego (Ryan, Katie and Maryjane) and grandson Jeremy (great granddaughter Elizabeth), Barbara Rummerfield (husband Mike and grandson Lee (Wife Angie and great grandson Evan and great granddaughter Maddie) one living sister, Myrt Choate from Visalia, plus many, many, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends who loved her dearly. Kathy was so proud to have worked for the Tulare City Schools for 30 years as a special Education teacher aide, where she taught her students to read. She instilled in her family the meaning of love and of being independent. Her love of adventure, specifically the outdoors, was apparent throughout her life. The mountains were her favorite place to be, but the beach brought a smile to her face, every time she saw the wonder of the ocean. She was an uncomplicated, strong, stubborn and wonderfully loving person who will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know her. Viewing will be at Peers Lorentzen Services on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-5 pm. Graveside services, at Tulare District Cemetery, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. Condolences can be sent by logging on www.plfuneral.com