Katsuko Nancy Yamashita
Visalia - February 11, 1943 - June 18, 2020, resident of Visalia, CA
Nancy's family was relocated to a WWII internment camp in Poston, AZ in 1942, where Nancy was born the following year. After the war ended in 1945, the family left the camp and returned to their ranch in Ivanhoe, CA. Nancy attended Ivanhoe Elementary School, and graduated from Redwood High School in 1961. She attended cosmetology school and earned her cosmetology license. She was a self-employed hairstylist for 45 years, from 1962-2007. When the family ranch was sold in 2004, she moved to Visalia, CA.
Nancy never married but was "mom" to several furry felines, and beloved aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of the Visalia Buddhist Church, where she volunteered many hours and danced in the annual O-bon festivals. For ten years, she met weekly with five others to play "Hana", a Japanese flower card game. She was a devoted fan of TV Japan, but did not speak Japanese, so she consulted with her good friend Tomiko Harada to translate.
Nancy was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shinichi and Sawano Yamashita, and sisters, Suzuko Matsuda and Setsuko Hasebe. She is survived by her siblings, Seiji Yamashita, Judy Yamashita, Susie Yamashita, Aiko Hasebe and June Yasuda, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday June 28, 2020 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 East Caldwell Avenue, Visalia. Burial will be at 9:00am on Monday June 29, 2020 at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Visalia - February 11, 1943 - June 18, 2020, resident of Visalia, CA
Nancy's family was relocated to a WWII internment camp in Poston, AZ in 1942, where Nancy was born the following year. After the war ended in 1945, the family left the camp and returned to their ranch in Ivanhoe, CA. Nancy attended Ivanhoe Elementary School, and graduated from Redwood High School in 1961. She attended cosmetology school and earned her cosmetology license. She was a self-employed hairstylist for 45 years, from 1962-2007. When the family ranch was sold in 2004, she moved to Visalia, CA.
Nancy never married but was "mom" to several furry felines, and beloved aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of the Visalia Buddhist Church, where she volunteered many hours and danced in the annual O-bon festivals. For ten years, she met weekly with five others to play "Hana", a Japanese flower card game. She was a devoted fan of TV Japan, but did not speak Japanese, so she consulted with her good friend Tomiko Harada to translate.
Nancy was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shinichi and Sawano Yamashita, and sisters, Suzuko Matsuda and Setsuko Hasebe. She is survived by her siblings, Seiji Yamashita, Judy Yamashita, Susie Yamashita, Aiko Hasebe and June Yasuda, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday June 28, 2020 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 East Caldwell Avenue, Visalia. Burial will be at 9:00am on Monday June 29, 2020 at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.