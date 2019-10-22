|
|
Katurah Mesimer Torres (Tillie)
Exeter - Katurah Mesimer Torres (Tillie) of Exeter, California passed away on October 20, 2019 in Visalia, California at the age of 80. She was born in Salisbury, NC on May 30, 1939 to Virgil and Myrtis Mesimer. Tillie met the love of her life, Alex Louis Torres, during her service in the Air Force. They married on March 8, 1958 and spent the next 25 years living in Guam, Germany, Minnesota and many other places during Alex's Air Force career. In 1974, they settled in Alex's hometown of Exeter where they raised their three children, Alex Jr., Steven and Cheryl and were inseparable until his passing in 2006.
Tillie was active in her community, working as a Librarian for Exeter Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and "Soul Sisters," a group of women who were widowed, divorced, or unmarried. She loved to travel, sew and get lost in a book.
Tillie will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Those who cherish her memory are her son, Alex (Toni) Torres Jr., of Corona, her daughter Cheryl (Ray) Fisher of Visalia, and grandchildren Alexandria, Megan, Isabelle & Mitchell. She is preceded in death by her husband Alex and son Steven.
A very special thank you to Wendy and Debby for their care, allowing her to enjoy her life at home for as long as possible. We are also so grateful for the countless caring staff members at TLC Assisted Living.
A Celebration of Life service will be at held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine Street in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tillie Torres may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, The American Legion or . Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019