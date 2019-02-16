|
|
Keith "Pete" Cottingham
Visalia - Keith P. "Pete" Cottingham, was born on June 1, 1930, in Orosi, CA, and died on February 8, 2019, in Visalia, CA, at the age of 88. Formerly of Orosi for many years, Pete and his wife, Gladys, have lived in Visalia under the loving care of their nephew, Richard Combs, for the past 10 years.
Pete served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict and was very proud of his service. He managed Orosi Furniture & Hardware for 25 years while farming at the same time. Upon retiring, he put full time effort into his vineyards. He also served on various committees, was a member of the Raisin Board and was well known in the farming community. Pete was also a part of the Men's Morning Coffee at Orosi McDonalds and the Orosi Donut Shop -- men do gossip.
Pete is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gladys M. (Peloyan) Cottingham, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019, from 1:00 to 8:00 PM at Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 22, at Dopkins Funeral Chapel followed by interment at Visalia Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019