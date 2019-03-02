|
Keith Hernandez
Visalia - Kings County Fire Apparatus Engineer Keith Hernandez, 30, of Visalia, California made the ultimate sacrifice, dying honorably in the line of duty, on February 23, 2019, after valiantly battling Rhabdomyosarcoma for over a year.
Engineer Hernandez a dedicated, five-year veteran with the Kings County Fire Department, proudly served the rural areas of our county. Engineer Hernandez was proud to be a firefighter and loved his career. The loss of Engineer Hernandez will forever leave a hole in hearts of everyone that knew him.
Engineer Hernandez leaves behind his wife of nearly 10 years, Crystal Hernandez, whom he met while playing softball, a sport they both loved. He is also survived by their children Henley and Harper Hernandez, his parents Anthony and Patricia Hernandez, brothers Anthony and Timothy Hernandez, sister Alyssa Hernandez, and parent-in-laws Hector and Molly De La Cruz.
Services will be held to honor Engineer Hernandez Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Visalia First Assembly, 3737 S. Akers, Visalia, California and is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to join us in honoring Engineer Hernandez and the strength and courage of his loved ones.
Expressions of sympathy or condolences for the family or the department may be sent to Kings County Fire Department or by logging on to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019