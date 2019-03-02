Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Visalia First Assembly
3737 S. Akers
Visalia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Hernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith Hernandez Obituary
Keith Hernandez

Visalia - Kings County Fire Apparatus Engineer Keith Hernandez, 30, of Visalia, California made the ultimate sacrifice, dying honorably in the line of duty, on February 23, 2019, after valiantly battling Rhabdomyosarcoma for over a year.

Engineer Hernandez a dedicated, five-year veteran with the Kings County Fire Department, proudly served the rural areas of our county. Engineer Hernandez was proud to be a firefighter and loved his career. The loss of Engineer Hernandez will forever leave a hole in hearts of everyone that knew him.

Engineer Hernandez leaves behind his wife of nearly 10 years, Crystal Hernandez, whom he met while playing softball, a sport they both loved. He is also survived by their children Henley and Harper Hernandez, his parents Anthony and Patricia Hernandez, brothers Anthony and Timothy Hernandez, sister Alyssa Hernandez, and parent-in-laws Hector and Molly De La Cruz.

Services will be held to honor Engineer Hernandez Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Visalia First Assembly, 3737 S. Akers, Visalia, California and is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to join us in honoring Engineer Hernandez and the strength and courage of his loved ones.

Expressions of sympathy or condolences for the family or the department may be sent to Kings County Fire Department or by logging on to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now