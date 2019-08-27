Resources
Kenneth Arthur (Ken) Worley


1938 - 2019
Kenneth Arthur (Ken) Worley Obituary
Kenneth (Ken) Arthur Worley passed away on July 20, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on January 13, 1938 to Roy and Louise Worley in Hanford, CA. Ken attended school in the area and graduated from Hanford High School in 1955. After high school he worked a number of years in sporting goods before entering the military. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Okinawa and South East Asia.

After completing his military service Ken returned home and started a career with JC Penny Company. He started working for them at their Hanford location but later transferred to Visalia. During this time Ken met and married Gerry Silva. Together the two of them had two sons Kevin and Jonathan. When Ken retired from JC Penny Company he was a Senior Merchandizing Manager and had worked for the company for 40 years.

Those that knew Ken would know of his love for hunting, target shooting, and talking about firearms.

Ken is survived by his sons, Kevin of Visalia, and Jon (Janna) of Fresno. He is also survived by his two brothers Bob (Mary Jo) of Visalia, and Ron (Brenda) of Fresno

A memorial service was held on July 26, 2019 in Hanford, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 27, 2019
