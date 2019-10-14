|
Kenneth Michael (Mike) Gooch
August 28, 1939- September 24, 2019
Mike Gooch (80) was born in Fresno, CA to Kenneth and Elinore, the eldest of 3. He grew up in Fresno and Visalia, graduating from Redwood High School in 1957.
Mike worked in the glass industry for many years, starting several businesses. At one time, he had a private pilots license and flew family and friends between the bay area and Visalia. He developed a drug and alcohol recovery program in Santa Maria, helping many people lead a life in recovery. He returned to Visalia in retirement, becoming an avid bowler playing in several leagues. He was thrilled this year when his team won the league championship.
Mike was a loving husband and father. Mike never met a stranger and had many life long friends. He will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.
Mike went home to be with the Lord September 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years - Dayle Gooch, his daughter Cindy and son-in-law Mike Ball, son Michael and Step-sons, Travis and Tim O'Brien, his sisters Judy Hedstrom and Patty Tedford, grandchildren Cooper Gooch, Kayla Bean, Shannon, Kelby, Alexandria and Skyler O'Brien and his great granddaughters Bexleigh and Vivianna.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18 at 11am at Calvary Chapel of Visalia California. The family requests that people make donations to or Kaweah Delta Foundation, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019