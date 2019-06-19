|
Kenneth Morphis
Fuquay-Varina, NC - Kenneth Wayne Morphis, 76, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at WakeMed Hospital in Cary, North Carolina, following treatment for lung cancer.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Virginia Kay (Spray) Morphis, daughter Rhonda Miller and her husband, Chris Miller of Pikeville, Tennessee; his daughter, Bette Morphis-Andrade and her husband, Marcio de Andrade of Apex, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Leo and Lola Andrade and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
He was born in Crigler, Arkansas on January 24, 1943 to Lola (Gross) Morphis and Odom Morphis. He was the youngest of five children and his siblings included Eugene, Thelma Jean, Flora Christine, and Charles Morphis. His family moved to California during World War II and ended up settling in Visalia when he was a young boy. He attended Union grade school and Mt. Whitney High School. He married Virginia Kay Spray in February 1967 in Visalia.
After high school, he served briefly in the Air Force and pursued a career in minor league baseball and played for a short time in the minor leagues in Canada.
He spent many years as a truck driver for Knudsen/Kraft and retired at the age of 55. He was an avid golfer and won the club championship in 1989 at the Sierra View Golf Club in Visalia. He and his wife moved to North Carolina in 2016 to be close to his daughter and grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings. A graveside service will be held at the Visalia Cemetary at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019. A reception will follow at Left of Center (699 W. Center St. in Visalia) from 12 to 2 PM; lunch will be provided.
Arrangements under the direction of Salser and Dillard, Visalia, CA. Memorial tributes can be left at www.salseranddillardvisalia.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 19, 2019