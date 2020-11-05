1/1
Kent Duane Youngsma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Duane Youngsma

Tulare - On October 16th 2020, surrounded by his family, Kent D. Youngsma passed away peacefully in his home. While he has left his body, he will always live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Kent was a veteran of the Navy and for the last 45 plus years ran an Allstate Insurance Agency. He was a loving husband and caring father. Kent lived a fantastic life, he enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, camping, barbecuing, wood work, a great cigar and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Linda, his son's Allan and Ryan, his step daughter's Amy Oliveira and Melani Trelut along with nine wonderful grandchildren and one great grandchild. If you would like any further information, please get in contact with his immediate family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved