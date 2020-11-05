Kent Duane Youngsma



Tulare - On October 16th 2020, surrounded by his family, Kent D. Youngsma passed away peacefully in his home. While he has left his body, he will always live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Kent was a veteran of the Navy and for the last 45 plus years ran an Allstate Insurance Agency. He was a loving husband and caring father. Kent lived a fantastic life, he enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, camping, barbecuing, wood work, a great cigar and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Linda, his son's Allan and Ryan, his step daughter's Amy Oliveira and Melani Trelut along with nine wonderful grandchildren and one great grandchild. If you would like any further information, please get in contact with his immediate family.









