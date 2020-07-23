1/1
Kerry Newcomer
Kerry Newcomer

Missoula, Montana - Kerry Newcomer died July 6, 2020 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a was a long-time resident of Missoula, Montana. Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Breeze Newcomer. He is survived by his brother, Matt (Alda), of Sacramento, CA and former wife and friend, Nancy Wilson Newcomer of Missoula. Kerry was born in Auburn, CA and later moved to Visalia, CA where he graduated in 1971 from Mt. Whitney High School. He received a B.S. in Political Science and J.D. from the University of Montana. He was admitted to the State Bar of Montana in 1980. Kerry had a deep passion for practicing law and mediation. He left law to start BF Cases and most recently enjoyed working in the grocery industry. Kerry enjoyed Blues music, BBQ, working in his home shop and field trips with the Society for Industrial Archeology. As a long-time member of the Montana Trap & Skeet Club, he had a passion for competitive shooting and was grateful for the support offered by club members during his fight with cancer.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

