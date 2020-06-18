Kevin Dixon Harrell



Kevin Dixon Harrell was born in Exeter, California on January 12, 1977 and passed away on June 8, 2020. He graduated from Exeter High School in 1995. While attending school he enjoyed competing in baseball and water polo. After graduation he moved to Ennis, Montana. After some time, he returned to California and has been living in Visalia ever since.



Kevin was a hardworking employee for American Inc. where he loved his job as an automation specialist. He was an ordained minister and felt privileged to marry some of his best friends. Kevin had the ability to brighten anyone's day in a short period of time. He did not need to know someone in order to talk to them. He would just try to make them smile, especially if they seemed to be having a bad day. Though his humor was mainly expressed through short comments or jokes he would also wear goofy t-shirts or just make a funny facial expression. He offered guidance to many. Either by coaching them in baseball or they were just one of his friends. He was wise beyond his years and was always willing to help people find direction when they needed it the most. Not only was he a wonderful friend to many, but he was the best husband and father anyone could have wished for. He will forever be remembered as witty, hardworking, strong, loving, and wise.



Kevin is survived by Kenille Harrell (wife), Brock Harrell (son), Zane Pollock (son), Gage Pollock (son), Ron and Susie Harrell (parents), Stacy Harrell (sister), Brenda Trunkey (mother-in-law), and Katherine and Kristen Trunkey (sisters-in-law).



He is preceded in death by Dixon and Betty Harrell (paternal grandparents), Bill and Alice Dooley (maternal grandparents), and Kenneth Bill Trunkey (father-in-law).



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 20th from 10:00am to 12:00pm at 12836 Ave. 352, Visalia, CA 93292.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store