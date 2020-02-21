|
|
Kevin V. (Alfred) Johnson
Kevin V. (Alfred) Johnson was born on February 1, 1938 in Stigler, Oklahoma to Thomas J. and Eula Johnson. He is survived by His wife Yvonne, son Doug, step-daughter Pam Chiaramonte, brother Dan Griffin, sister Diane, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Dan, father, mother, grandparents, a sister, Reba and brother, Billy Griffin.
When the family farm flooded out for the third time they moved to Chowchilla, CA when Kevin was about 4-5 years old.
Kevin enlisted in the Navy when he graduated from Tulare Union H. S.in 1956. He served in Viet Nam with Special Forces where he was injured and discharged in 1957.
He retired from William Grant Distillery as Sales Manager for the state of California.
A memorial service will be held at River Valley Church, 554 South Blackstone St., Tulare, at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 28.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020