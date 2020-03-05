|
Klara Honley
Visalia - Klara Honley was born in 1930, to Josef and Ana Lichtinger in Regensburg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ana Baumann and her brother, Günter Lichtinger both in 2013 in Regensburg, Germany.
Klara worked as a seamstress. Her hobbies were bowling, reading and handholding walks with her husband Wallace. She enjoyed the frequently required changes of stations in Army life.
She often stated that her grandchildren made those declining years perhaps her most enjoyable. Soon after the birth of her first grandchild, Klara informed the family that she was too young to be saddled with an age-related name like Grandma. They quickly switched to the German equivalent, Oma.
The grandchildren loved to hear their Oma tell of her adventures during World War Two in Germany and being raised in an ancient Schloss or Castle.
In addition to her husband, Wallace Honley, she is survived by her children, Josefini (Helmut) Rosenmeier of Bad Abbach, Germany, and Hans (Plonie) Lichtinger of Regensburg Germany.
She is also survived by her son, Franz Honley, her daughter, Donna (Gary) Amon, Wally Honley, and Bryan (Jeanne) Honley all of Visalia. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Klara passed away in Visalia the evening of 25 February 2020 just 5 days shy of her ninetieth birthday. A Celebration Of Life will be held for Klara on March 14, 2020, 11:30 am at The Visalia Country Club 625 North Ranch St. Visalia, CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020