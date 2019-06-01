|
|
Kristopher Stephen Mancebo
Tulare - A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church for Kristopher Stephen Mancebo, 24 of Tulare who passed away May 26. The Reverend Msgr. Rick Urizalqui will officiate and interment will follow at Tulare North Cemetery. Kristopher was born May 6, 1995 in Visalia to Stephen and Kendall Mancebo and was raised and attended schools in Tulare, graduating from Mission Oak High School with the Class of 2013. He was the proverbial "farm kid". Being raised on the Mancebo dairy farm, he loved all things outdoors and loved to make people smile. He last worked for Saputo in Tulare, but could also be found helping out on the farm and dairy when needed. He played soccer when he was younger and he LOVED racing…. from building the cars to running them and all things in between. He was a good mechanic and loved working on anything with a motor as well. He enjoyed going to the lake with family and friends and the light of his life was his daughter Bristol. He was the first to respond when anyone needed anything, even if it was just a hug. Kris is survived by his parents Stephen and Kendall Mancebo of Tulare; his sister Sarah Mancebo and brother Johnathan Mancebo; his beloved daughter Bristol Mancebo and her mother Angie Sylvester; his grandparents Bobby and Johna Moffett; Wayne and Karen Mancebo; great grandmother Jeane Graves; great grandmother Hilda Mancebo; great grandfather Bill Stewart; his great grandmother Shirley Moffett. Aunts and uncles Greg and Nicole Mancebo and Clay and Joanna Moffett and Whitney Avila; 8 cousins and a host of other relatives as well as too many friends to count. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay. In lieu of flowers Bristol's grandparents, Stephen and Kendall, have established a Trust fund for her future. Her daddy would be grateful for the support and more information will be available at the viewing and services. Condolences may be made to his family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 1, 2019