Kyle Robert Franklin
Kyle Robert Franklin passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020, after a short illness. He was 58 years old. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Chelsea, and son Chase. Kyle also leaves his mother Judith Franklin, his brother Brett (JoAnn) and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father Robert.
Kyle grew up in Tulare, attending Garden School and Tulare Union High School. He graduated from UC Davis, remaining in the Sacramento area (El Dorado Hills). He established a successful career as a financial planner.
Kyle's wife and children have always been the most important thing in his life. He was, however, a passionate fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants. Going to games was his favorite pastime. Kyle especially enjoyed taking an active roll in his children's activities, often volunteering his time and support.
He was a kind soul with a big heart, an all-around good man. Kyle will be sorely missed.
Because of the Corona virus Covid 19, services are not being allowed at this time. Condolences may be sent to 3558 Ridgeview Dr., El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 or 2817 E. Laura t. Visalia CA 93292.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020