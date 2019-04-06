|
|
Lance Cartland James
Tulare - Lance Cartland James
Sept. 27, 1981 - Mar. 29, 2019 A private service was held yesterday for our very lovable Lance James. Lance loved his Lord and savior, his family and Sam, his German shepherd. We would often find him reading his bible, playing the piano or working on a leather project, and he loved talking to his friends. Lance went to be with Jesus and is now embraced by those who went before him. His father, Larn C. James. Jr., both sets of grandparents, aunts and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his mother Barbara, his brother Kevin and Duke, Their families, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 6, 2019