Larry De Hoog
Larry De Hoog went to be with the Lord on March 10,2020. He just celebrated his 58th Birthday on February 27. Larry was born in Ceres, CA to Abraham and Johanna De Hoog. In 1969 they moved to Hanford, California to start a dairy. Larry has been involved with the agriculture industries his entire life. On March 13, 1981 Larry married Grace (Dragt) De Hoog, they started their lives together in Hanford, California and later on moved to Visalia, California. Larry was a wonderful man who was willing to help anyone, he enjoyed spending his time with the family. Larry was preceded in death by his mom and brother Dwayne. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Grace De Hoog, and his children Michael and his wife Rachel, Bruce, Emily and her husband Michael, Marissa and her fiancé Chris. Larry had 6 grandkids, KJ, Dylan, Emma, Faith, Angelina, and Amelia. One sister Linda De Hoog and Dad Abraham De Hoog.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral
Chapel of Visalia. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 11:00am at Trinity United Reformed Church, 6400 W Walnut Ave. Donations can be made to the Gideons or a . Arrangements made by Hadley Marcom Funeral Chapel
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020