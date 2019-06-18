Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Larry Ridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gene Ridge


1944 - 2019
Larry Gene Ridge Obituary
Larry Gene Ridge

Visalia - Larry Gene Ridge

Larry 74, was born October 3, 1944, Wichita, Kansas to parents Eugene Ridge and Glynice Wooters Ridge. He passed away peacefully at his home, June 15, 2019 to be with our Lord. Larry is survived by Jarol Fortier Ridge his wife of 48 years.

Also, survived by his son André Temojin Ridge his greatest source of pride.

Larry is survived by his sister Bertha Kay Ridge Navarro.

Larry was a veteran, avid jogger, mountain climber, artist, genealogist, and believed in the word of God.

Larry will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 18, 2019
