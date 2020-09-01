Larry Gilliland
Tulare - Larry Glen Gilliland age 68 passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Tulare from a long illness. He was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on September 11, 1951. He's the middle son of Melba Marden and Clyde Gilliland both deceased of Tulare. Larry is survived by his wife Patsy Gilliland of 36 years and a Daughter Dana-Marie Gilliland of San Diego, California; from a prior marriage, three sons: Jason, Jeremy & Johnathan Gilliland all of Tulare, California. Larry leaves behind three siblings: brother Darrell Gilliland of Yucaipa, California, Sister Kathy Coughran of Visalia, and Brother Lyndal Gilliland of Tulare, California. In addition, he leaves behind seven Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at the Tulare Public Cemetery on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:00 am. No public viewing is scheduled. His wife, Patsy and daughter, Dana-Marie Gilliland request donations in his memory to be made to Kaweah Delta Hospice, 623 West Willow Street Visalia, California 93291. No reception will follow. Condolences can be sent to www.plfuneral.com
Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service