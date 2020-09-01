1/1
Larry Gilliland
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Gilliland

Tulare - Larry Glen Gilliland age 68 passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Tulare from a long illness. He was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on September 11, 1951. He's the middle son of Melba Marden and Clyde Gilliland both deceased of Tulare. Larry is survived by his wife Patsy Gilliland of 36 years and a Daughter Dana-Marie Gilliland of San Diego, California; from a prior marriage, three sons: Jason, Jeremy & Johnathan Gilliland all of Tulare, California. Larry leaves behind three siblings: brother Darrell Gilliland of Yucaipa, California, Sister Kathy Coughran of Visalia, and Brother Lyndal Gilliland of Tulare, California. In addition, he leaves behind seven Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at the Tulare Public Cemetery on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:00 am. No public viewing is scheduled. His wife, Patsy and daughter, Dana-Marie Gilliland request donations in his memory to be made to Kaweah Delta Hospice, 623 West Willow Street Visalia, California 93291. No reception will follow. Condolences can be sent to www.plfuneral.com Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Tulare Public Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved