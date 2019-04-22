Services
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Visalia Public Cemetary
Resources
Larry Haskell Castleman

Larry Haskell Castleman Obituary
Larry Haskell Castleman

Visalia, CA. - Larry Haskell Castleman, 76, of Visalia CA and formally Mobile, Alabama passed away peacefully on April 13th 2019.

Larry served in the US Army from 1959 to 1962 when he was honorably discharged.

He is survived by 3 children, daughter Margaret Hervo and son-in law Mark Hervo of Visalia, sons Jeff Petty and Larry J. Castleman of Mobile Alabama and one grandson, Larry J. Castleman Jr. of Mobile Alabama.

Larry was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed the outdoors.

A celebration of life will be held at the Visalia Public Cemetary on April, 26th 2019 at 10:30 AM.

Arrangement by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 22, 2019
