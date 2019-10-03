Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Tulare Cemetery
Larry Jason Pool

Tulare - Larry Jason Pool passed away on 9/23/2019. He was born in Tulare to H. Jason and Margie Pool on 1/19/1947. Larry's children remember him as an encourager. He was patient, kind, and had a fantastic sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren, working in his shop, photography, fishing, and flying. Larry retired from the UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Teaching and Research Center in Tulare in 2008. Prior to that, he was a dairyman/farmer and a realtor. Larry is survived by his 3 children, Ron Pool, Kari Bernor, and Deborah Delaney; 6 grandchildren, AJ Freitas, Cari Bernor Morey, Kyle Bernor, DeAnne Jacobsma, Kari Jacobsma, and Dorian Delaney; 9 great-grandchildren and his wife Glynda Setzer Pool. Graveside services will be held at the Tulare Cemetery, October 5th at 10am. Remembrances can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 3, 2019
