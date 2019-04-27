Services
Larry Young
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Visalia Public Cemetery District
1300 W. Goshen Ave.
Visalia, CA
Larry Noble Young


Larry Noble Young

Exeter - On April 21, 2019 Larry passed away at the age of 76 in Visalia, California.

Larry was born in San Jose California on November 20, 1942. He attended Exeter Public Schools from Kindergarten to High School. He graduated from Exeter High School in 1961, he also attended college at COS in Visalia. He was a devoted member of Pentecostal Lighthouse in Visalia. His hobbies included, precious metals work, art repair, stamp collecting and collecting everything. Organizations he was a part of are ministerial Affiliation, A B of C, Lifestyle Center, Visalia Philatelic Society, Fresno Philatelic Society and San Diego Art Museum. Larry is survived by his loving wife Alma Young of Exeter, Son Larry Brian Young, Daughter Cynthia McPhaill, Granddaughter Grace McPhaill, two brothers, Stephen Young and Nathan Young. A graveside service is being held at Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Tributes and condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 27, 2019
Download Now