Larry Ray "Pops" Long
Visalia - Larry Ray Long, also known as "Pops" passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from complications with Alzheimer's disease in Visalia, California. He was 78.
Larry was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on February 25, 1941 to Oliver Fay Long and Dolores Maxine Spayd Long. He graduated from Chino High School. Larry worked for DL Mudd, B&H Hay, Fiske, Dairyland, Von's Grocery and Larry and Sons Trucking as a truck driver for over 45 years. During his career he received numerous safety awards.
Larry is survived by his wife, Fran (Frances Romano) Long of 38 years of Visalia; daughters Abby Williams of Great Falls, MT and Debby Wiggers of Vaughn, MT; sons Larry (Tracy) Long of Phelan, CA and Joey (Kayla) Long of Fort Collins, CO; brother Jerry (Nan) Long of Hesperia, CA; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A very special thank you is extended to the amazing team at Optimal Hospice for taking such great care of our husband, dad and brother.
Memorial services were held by the family on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4 pm at his home.
Donations may be made to Optimal Hospice Care or Meals on Wheels in Larry's name.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019