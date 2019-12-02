Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Ray "Pops" Long


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Ray "Pops" Long Obituary
Larry Ray "Pops" Long

Visalia - Larry Ray Long, also known as "Pops" passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from complications with Alzheimer's disease in Visalia, California. He was 78.

Larry was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on February 25, 1941 to Oliver Fay Long and Dolores Maxine Spayd Long. He graduated from Chino High School. Larry worked for DL Mudd, B&H Hay, Fiske, Dairyland, Von's Grocery and Larry and Sons Trucking as a truck driver for over 45 years. During his career he received numerous safety awards.

Larry is survived by his wife, Fran (Frances Romano) Long of 38 years of Visalia; daughters Abby Williams of Great Falls, MT and Debby Wiggers of Vaughn, MT; sons Larry (Tracy) Long of Phelan, CA and Joey (Kayla) Long of Fort Collins, CO; brother Jerry (Nan) Long of Hesperia, CA; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A very special thank you is extended to the amazing team at Optimal Hospice for taking such great care of our husband, dad and brother.

Memorial services were held by the family on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4 pm at his home.

Donations may be made to Optimal Hospice Care or Meals on Wheels in Larry's name.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now