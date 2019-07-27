|
Larry Zaino
Visalia - On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Larry Zaino, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 71 in Visalia, CA. Larry was born on December 18, 1947 in Rome, NY. He was a Vietnam veteran, member of the Presidio 27 in San Francisco, CA, and later became a real estate agent serving Tulare and Kings Counties. On June 12, 1976, he married Barbara Jo DeBellis. They raised two sons, Nicolas and Jonathan. Larry loved music and was an avid collector of art and music memorabilia. He will be remembered for his kindness towards others and quick-witted nature with those he loved. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his two sons, Nicolas and Jonathan, sister Beverly Philo and brother Joseph Zaino, his adopted sister and brother Deanna Lynch and Tony DeBellis, two granddaughters that he adored, Ava and Avery Zaino, and several nieces and nephews. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 27, 2019