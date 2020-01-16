|
Laudelina N. Lawrence
Tulare - Laudelina Lawrence was called to her eternal rest on Tuesday, January 14th in Tulare, California surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 97. She was born in the village of Riberia Seca on the island of Sáo Jorge, Azores. The 5th child of Manuel Faustine and Maria Ludevina (Cardoso) Nascimento, eight of her siblings proceeded her in death: Manuel Faustino, Maria, Antonio, Urbano, Teresinha, Joao, Octavio, Manuel. Laudelina along with her husband of 67 years Vitorino Lawrence (who passed in 2010) brought their four children to California in 1965. She is survived by her children Victor (Mary), Manuel (Alda), Olavo, Orlanda (Robert), 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and her sister Felismena Noronha. She is preceded in death by her grandsons Victor Jr. Lawrence and Olavo Lawrence Jr. Irmae, Sister-in-law, Mae, Avo, and Bisavo, you will forever be remembered for your infectious smile and loving nature.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Avenue, Tulare, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020