LaVerne Lamb-Keeler
Exeter - LaVerne Lamb-Keeler was born March 14,1934 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Mace and Francis Norris. She passed peacefully in Exeter, CA on September 30, 2019. She married Clyde Lamb on September 16, 1949. He passed on November 11, 1987.
She leaves behind her oldest son Stan and his wife Wendy, her daughter Starla and husband Dennis, daughter Lucy, and youngest son Keirsten and wife Donna. She also leaves behind her 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
LaVerne was very active in her community, which for many years was Farmersville. She participated in Kiwanis. She was on the Farmersville school board. She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. She had a passion for loving people, especially the many families that she provided Hospice care. She volunteered at Pink Ladies in Exeter for many years. She has been an active member of New Life Church of Exeter, helping out in many different ministries.
When you ask people around here of their fondest memories, you'll hear many answers from walking around town, baking persimmon cookies, cracking walnut halves (and yes they had to be halves to be acceptable), baking bread, sending homemade flower postcards, making jelly, growing a beautiful garden, wearing huge dangling earrings, being patriotic, and feeding shut-ins. She's never met a stranger and you'd always get a big hug.
If you ask the family of all our traditions, our favorite was Christmas morning; homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy. It was not about the gifts, but the time sitting around visiting with family. Family was the most important to her.
If you happen to pop in after dark, you would find her in her room, praying, reading her bible or doing her giant bible word searches. She would stop everything she was doing to visit with you and make you feel special.
On May 29, 2009 Grandma Lamb married Fred Keeler. He told all of us that he wanted to take care of her for the rest of her life. He passed May 12, 2012. He was very good to her.
The story behind the "cow" bell. When Keirsten was riding BMX, she brought it out and was well known at the track. She continued to use it at any and all sporting events. Her motto was "if you ring it, ring it loud and proud."
She will be missed by all. We will never forget our goodbyes of "I love you, I love you, I love you." Her favorite bible verse was: "If you declare with your mouth, 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." Romans 10:9.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 - 10:00 A.M. at the Exeter District Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vietnam Veterans' Memorials or Hospice.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Oct. 3, 2019