LaVerne Margaret Berger
Visalia - LaVerne Margaret Berger of Visalia, California passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 in Visalia. She was 89.
LaVerne was an only child born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 20, 1929 to Alfred Louis Hoppe and Lucille Ann Sanders Hoppe. She was raised and educated in St. Louis, graduating from Cleveland High School and attending Lindenwood College and University of Missouri.
She married William Louis (Bill) Berger just after his graduation from the US Naval Academy in 1950. They had three children; Kathy, Bill, and Lori. He preceded her in death in 2008 after 58 years of marriage. In 2012 she married Tony Inzana and they enjoyed six happy years in Hughson, California before his death in 2018. In February 2019, LaVerne moved to Visalia to make a new home at Walnut Park.
LaVerne was an ever-present mother always encouraging her children in their faith, lives, and careers and comforting them when life had disappointments. Her beautiful smile, made complete by the very brightest of lipstick, is a vivid and cherished memory.
We miss our wonderful Mom, but are so very thankful for having her in our lives.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 2 PM at Christ Lutheran Church located at 3830 West Tulare Avenue in Visalia.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that remembrances may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millechapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2019