Lawanna Phillips
Lawanna Phillips was born in Wellston, Oklahoma on February 17, 1938 and gained her heavenly wings on April 13, 2020, at the age of 82. She moved to Visalia, California, with her mom and sister when she was 6 years old. She attended Sundale School. Lawanna attended and graduated from Visalia High School. Upon graduation she got her first job working at Woolsworth. In 1962, she married her one and only, Marvin Phillips, on February 17th. Together they enjoyed going for drives in the mountains, playing cards with friends, and lots of adventures. Their first child, Richard, was born on February 18, 1963, followed by their daughters, Cheri, and Rhonda. Marvin loved racing cars and Lawanna always supported him whether at the race track or at home with their children. They spent many summers camping at Pismo, traveling to visit family throughout California, trips to Disneyland, and fun times at Lake Kaweah. Lawanna worked as a telephone operator and a dispatcher for Pacific Bell/AT&T for 36 years before she retired at age 51. At 5'2" she was small but mighty. She knew how to keep Richard, Cheri, and Rhonda in line yet no one could ever question her love for them. Lawanna was mom to everyone that walked into their home and no one ever doubted how much she loved each and every one. Lawanna was busier after retirement than while working. As their children grew up, they spent many vacations in Lake Tahoe and continued to do so until Lawanna's health no longer allowed the long trips. Although she loved being a wife and mom, becoming a grandma was exactly what she was meant to be. She absolutely loved her children unconditionally; however, her grandchildren were her world. Lawanna's children and grandchildren have so many wonderful stories and giggles of life with Grandma. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Marvin; her three children, Richard and Mashell Phillips, Cheri Barnes, and, Rhonda Phillips; and, her grandchildren, Ronnie, Gabbi, Ashley, Jason, Nicole, Jacob, Jeremy and Alex. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Vonnell Rowe of Lodi, and two brothers, Harold and Karen Jensen of San Antonio, Texas, and Meral and Vangie Jensen of Soquel, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she considered family. She is predeceased by her parents Eiler and Leta Jensen. Due to current restrictions private burial at Visalia Cemetery. Arrangements by Salser and Dillard. Celebration of Life to be set for a later date.
