Lawrence "Larry" Branco
Lawrence Lynn Branco 77 passed away on 9-15-19 in Visalia, California after a brief illness. "Larry" was born in Oakland, California and was raised in a neighborhood full of family in San Leandro. He graduated high school in San Leandro and continued his education in Visalia at C.O.S. Larry worked in the Grocery Industry for 37 years, when he retired, he was a manager of a Grocery Distribution Center in Vacaville, California. Not able to be idle Larry became a School Bus Driver for Farmerville for 5 years. For the past 10 years he was a great "House Husband".
Larry was a gifted Athlete in his younger years. He was a great baseball player that could have gone on to play Pro ball. He was a bit small for some sports, but his talent was huge. It didn't stop with baseball, he was a great football player, and he was equally great on the basketball court. His true talent was on the golf course. Larry had a beautiful golf swing, every club he used had the same smooth and wonderful tempo and never a change in his swing.
Larry loved the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, water skiing and even tried snow skiing. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle. He rode his bicycle across the state of Nevada on two different occasions, the trip he treasured the most was the second ride when his son Chris rode with him. Larry loved to be with family and friends and was always available to help in a moment's notice. Larry loved to talk, and he will always be remembered for his stories.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Manuel, his mother Evelyn and his grandson, Jacob "Jake" Hourmouzus. Larry is survived by his wife, Joy Branco. Son, Christopher Branco and his wife Diana, daughter Laurie Wilker and husband John. Daughter Nannette Bell and husband Ed. Stepsons, Brandon and Eric Hourmouzus. Brothers Allen, Terry and Barry Branco. Grandchildren, Jenna Branco, Wyatt Bell, Ashley Bell and Tessa Blackwell. Great Grandchildren, Gio Vance, Aubrey Bell, Alessa Blackwell, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celeabration of Life service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Visalia Elks Lodge from 2 PM to 6 PM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019