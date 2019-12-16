|
Lawrence (Larry) DeFehr
Larry passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, December 12, after a brief illness.
Larry and his twin sister, Lorraine, were born on December 22, 1949 in Dinuba, California. He attended grade school at Sierra View Junior Academy, high school at Monterey Bay Academy, and La Sierra College. He served as a medic in Vietnam and returned home to Visalia where he lived for many years.
He was a creative and talented carpenter and craftsman and lived for a few years in Saudi Arabia and the Philippines where he managed various construction projects.
In the late 90's, he moved to Los Osos on the Central California Coast where he opened his home as a group home for boys. Later, he opened a residential care facility for developmentally disabled women, which he and his wife, Nadia, have continued to operate for nearly 20 years. Larry was a tinkerer and always needed a project. He could craft and create imaginative designs out of everything from old denim jeans to pieces of wood to car parts. He lived a life full of adventures and experiences, traveling with Nadia to many US and international destinations. He was happy spending time on the ocean, deep-sea diving around the world and deep-sea fishing closer to home. Larry was the keeper of the family heirloom recipes and one of only a couple family members who could make those dishes. As a small child, his grandmother taught him how to pick wild mushrooms, but that was a lesson he had to relearn when picking them in Ukraine with Nadia's family. He picked a bucketful which Nadia's mother promptly threw out because they were all the poison type. He had a soft spot in his heart for cats, dogs and kids and was always happy to give or do anything he could for anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Agnes DeFehr, and is survived by his wife Nadia, her daughter Larissa and granddaughter Karina, his son Ron, daughter Heather, sisters Marianne Graci, Marlene Fetrow, Marna Smith, Lorraine Field, Debbie DeFehr, nieces, nephews and cousins. Nadia's mother, along with the rest of her Ukranian family will also miss him. He was loved by many around the world, and a cherished friend of countless in the community.
Services will be held at Los Osos Memorial Park in Los Osos, California. Visitation is Wednesday, December 18 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., and chapel services will be Thursday, December 19 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019