Lawrence Patrick Segrue, FAIA
November 17, 1940 - March 7, 2020. It is with great sadness that our family said goodbye to our husband, dad and grandfather - Larry on Saturday March 7, 2020. Larry passed peacefully after a short illness, with his wife of 57 wonderful years by his side. Larry was born in Reedley, CA to Lawrence and Dorothy Segrue. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1968 with a BA in Architecture. He was a partner and President at Octagon Associates, an Architectural Firm in Visalia from 1978 through 1991. Throughout his life he was involved with the American Institute of Architects and served on the board for both the San Joaquin Chapter, the AIA California Council and also served at the AIA National Level. In 1986 he was inducted into the AIA College of Fellows. His most recent involvement was on the Visalia Planning Commission from 2005 - 2013, where he served on the Smart Growth Task Force from 2007-2008, he was Co-Chair of the General Plan Update Review Committee from 2009 to 2012, as well as the mural committee from 2015 til his passing. Larry was awarded the Co-Legislator of the Year in 2013 by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. We would like to thank the staff at KDDH for the exceptional care that was given to Larry in his time of need. Larry is survived by his wife Gayle Segrue, Brother Jim Segrue, his son Greg Segrue, daughter Lauri Segrue-Polly, and grandchildren Christopher and Jenna Segrue, as well as his two beloved Yorkies, Sara and Snickers. There will be a Celebration of Life for Larry on May 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Woodlake. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to the WoodlakeFoundation.org for scholarships for Architecture and Engineering Students or to [email protected] The family asks that you RSVP to [email protected], and please use this email for any correspondence, questions or RSVP. Further information about the Celebration of Life will be sent out from this email.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020