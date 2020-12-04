Leah Pope



Visalia - Leah Marie Pope was born to Jess and Marie Stucky on March 18th, 1941 in Tulare County. She graduated from Dinuba High. Growing up she worked in the family's vineyard. She also worked at the Snow White Dive-In, in Dinuba where she met her husband Tommy Howard. They were married June 17th, 1961. They welcomed their daughter, Leah Dorraine, on Father's Day which was also their first wedding anniversary. Thirteen months later along came Christopher Howard. She spent many years as a housewife and worked as a teacher's aid in Orosi Schools. Leah was very active in the Mary Martha Circle at the Orosi Baptist Church. When her husband started his own propane business in 1979, she became his business partner. She was an avid seamstress and quilter. Grandkids were her passion! The grandkids were happiest at grandmas.



Leah was a very sweet, loving, kind, gracious woman that always thought of others. She peacefully passed at home. She left this world for her heavenly home on Saturday, November 28th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, and sister Catherine Beard. Survived by stepson Tommy G. Pope (Peggy) of Montana, Dorraine Smith of Orosi (Larry Smith of Squaw Valley), Christopher Pope (Melanie) of Visalia. Grandchildren include Aaron (Sadie) Pope of Bakersfield, Sierra Smith of Orosi, Andrew (Vanessa) Pope of Atascadero, Forrest Smith of Fresno, Wilhelmina and Cosette Wiebe of Visalia.



Viewing will be December 9th 4:00-7:00 PM at Dopkin's Dinuba Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held at Smith Mountain Cemetery on Thursday, December 10th at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to Cutler Baptist Church.



The family would like to thank the staff at Park Visalia for the outstanding care she received during her time there last year, Laura Lewis for recently providing loving in home care, and Kaweah Delta Home Health Care for their exceptional support.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store