Leandro Lanny Salmon
San Bernadino - Leandro Lanny Salmon was born on September 1, 1933. Lanny, remembered as a dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed into eternal life January 27.2019. He was born in New Mexico. The family came to Tulare in 1944. Lanny left us to be reunited in eternal life with parents Julian and Cruz Salmon Sr, daughter Sabrina, sisters Petra Escovedo, Nancy Martinez-Torres, and Mary Frias. Lanny is survived by son Rick, daughter Connie, sisters Paula Bocanegra, Corina Castro, Dee Gonzales, Cruz Novak, and Sally Haus. Also surviving, are brothers Baldy, Julian Jr, and Guy Salmon. Lanny's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at St Rita's Catholic Church 954 South O on Friday March 8 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019