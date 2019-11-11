|
Lee David McClatchey
Visalia - Lee David McClatchey, 79, of Visalia, California, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019, at his home and in the loving care of his family.
Lee was born on December 8, 1939, in Watonga, Oklahoma to Ola and Raleigh McClatchey.
He attended Visalia High School, but shortly into his 10th year, he stopped attending school and obtained a job with the California Railroad. While on the railroad, he traveled across California and was away from his loving wife and child for extended periods of time. In 1959 he decided to begin a career in the construction field and in 1965 he opened his very own paving company, Lee's Paving Inc. As an eager new business owner, Lee also opened San Juan Asphalt Company and three different rock crushing operations. Lee's Paving Inc. quickly became a well-known construction company and Lee remained active in his business until a few months prior to his passing.
Lee enjoyed working, playing golf, watching Dodger's baseball, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy McClatchey; his daughter, Cindy Carrell and his son-in-law, Russell Carrell; his daughter, Lindi McClatchey; his grandchildren, Chelsea and Mike McCarthy, Tina and Joe Rice, Adam Marquez, and Jordan McClatchey; his four great grandchildren; his sister, Euthene Snell; and his brothers, Stanley and Menard McClatchey.
Visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A celebration of Lee's life will be held at the Visalia First Assembly of God Church, corner of Caldwell and Akers in Visalia on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 73208371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019