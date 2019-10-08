|
|
Leia Gibson (Case)
- - Leia Gibson (Case) was born March 11, 1929 in Sacramento, CA to John and Pat Case, to whom she was devoted. She died October 4th at the age of 90.
When she was five-years-old the Case family, moved to Corcoran, California. After high school, Leia met her husband Eldon Gibson. They started their family first having Thomas Arthur Gibson (Patti) and soon followed Shirley Joanne Gowett and finally, Patricia Lee Zieg (Rob). Leia and Eldon were married for 52 years.
Leia and Eldon moved to Manteca in 1969 and remained there for 20 years before beginning a full-time adventure in their fifth-wheel. When Eldon became ill, they settled in Visalia, for the next 20 years.
Leia loved to quilt, weave, and sew. She was involved with Red Hat Society and had volunteered at the Discovery Shop. One of the highlights of her life was travelling to London with her sister-in-law, Shirley, at the time Princess Diana and Prince Charles married. She spent the last five years being lovingly taken care of by the staff at Redwood Springs, where many of the care-providers became like family to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joanne, and her husband, Eldon. Mom is survived by her children, including Tom Askew, and her brother, John and his wife Shirley, Bill Gowett, as well as 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss the many fond memories made while with her.
A memorial service will be held at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, 1700 W. Caldwell, Visalia, Sunday, October 13 at 1:00pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019