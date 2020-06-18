Exeter - Born 12:23:20 Passed Away 6:16:20
Lela Agnes (Lewis) Rigdon passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born December 23, 1920, to Phillip and Adaline Lewis in Kinsley, Kansas. Lela, with her family, moved to Exeter at the age of 3. Lela Married Laurance"Cuddie" Rigdon in 1940. Raising Cleo Moore as their own. Living in Exeter Lela began working as a nurse. In 1948 she began working at The Memorial Hospital of Exeter, then transferred to Redwood Spring in Visalia. She worked as a nurse for 30 + years. Lela had a creative mind. She loved reading, making crafts, writing poems and songs, coloring as well as dancing, and boating! Her favorite songs were, "When we all get the Heaven", " I'll Fly Away" and "Sissy song" by Alan Jackson. She is preceded in death by son Cleo Morris, sisters Pearl Gillespie, Edith Reese, Frances Moore, Ella Bell Usrey and LaVerna Rice. Lela is survive by her family Marie Gary of Exeter, Doug and Branda Gary of Exeter, Gabe and Marla of Exeter, Melissa landers of Exeter, grandchildren JustinJj Moore,Brian Morris and Brandy Blankenship, Lloyd Reese nephew, Lawanda Buce and Shirley Reese nieces, as well as many great nieces and nephews. In addition her dear friends Dalisa Fisher and Darla Rambongo The family would like to give special thanks to Delta Nursing Rehab for taking such good care of her. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25 at 10 AM at the Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.