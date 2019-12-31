Services
Lena E. Alves Obituary
Lena was born on September 21, 1940 to James and Hazel Green, the second born of nine children. She passed away December 26, 2019 and is reunited with her husband, Tony Alves Jr., who passed away in 2005.

Tony and Lena were married the day after Lena graduated high school in 1958. They had four children and settled in Tulare, where they built their life. She loved gardening, camping, and going to the casino.

She was always surrounded by family. Lena is survived by her children: Anthony Alves and wife Stacey, Susan Seffing and husband Chris, Teresa Alves, James Alves and wife Rosanna. Her grandchildren: Shana Young and husband Anthony, Christopher Alves, Robbie Seffing, James Alves Jr. and wife Sabrena, and Nicholas Alves. Her great grandchildren: Cage Young, Reed Young, and James Alves III that is expected in March of 2020. Her siblings: James Monroe Green, Phyllis Lynch and Geraldine Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4th at the Claude Meitzheimer community center 830 S. Blackstone St, Tulare at 12pm.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
