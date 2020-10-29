1/1
Leo Ray Williams
Leo Ray Williams was born in Miami, AZ, on January 3, 1932, the sixth of seven children. His parents were Samoa Williams and Olive Agatha Layton Williams.

Leo was baptized on September 8, 1943, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and went to his eternal home on September 22, 2020.

Leo moved with his family to Visalia, CA. In 1952, after high school, Leo joined the United States Air Force, where he served in fire truck maintenance. In 1953, while waiting to be deployed to Korea, Leo met Barbara Jane Williams on a blind date. It is said that absence makes the heart grow fonder, so Leo proposed to Barbara and sent the engagement ring from Korea.

Leo and Barbara were married on August 12, 1954, in Visalia and moved to Fresno in 1956. Leo and Barbara became the proud parents of their son Russell on April 25, 1972, and became an inseparable family.

In 1973, Leo started a very successful career as a Sales Representative for AAA Insurance Agency until his retirement in 1998. Because of his honesty and character, many of Leo's clients also became a friend.

Leo is survived by his son Russell, sister Hazel, brother Daniel, and many nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara, his parents, sister Geneva, sister Helen, brother Loris, and brother Bert.

Whether it was the many family vacations to the coast, fishing, trips to Arizona, snow skiing, or gardening, family time was very important to Leo, Barbara, and Russ. They also enjoyed horseback riding, snow skiing, swimming, Western dancing, and building water wheels. Also, many family and friends enjoyed Leo's "famous" homemade ice cream and contagious laugh.

Leo's life was well-lived and impactful, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00am at the Visalia District Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel



