Leola Fern Hallford-Earp
On December 11, 2019 Leola Fern Hallford-Earp passed at the age of 81 years old. Leola was born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 14, 1938. She is survived by Judith Hecker, Carolyn Lincicum, Mike Earp and Jack Earp. Leola is preceded in death by Ira Earp, William Hallford and Jewell Wingington. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19 from 4:00 to 6:00 at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. A chapel service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 1:00 pm at New Life Harvest Church in Tulare, CA. Burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers make all donations to New Life Harvest Church.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019