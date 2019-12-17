Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Resources
More Obituaries for Leola Hallford-Earp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leola Fern Hallford-Earp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leola Fern Hallford-Earp Obituary
Leola Fern Hallford-Earp

On December 11, 2019 Leola Fern Hallford-Earp passed at the age of 81 years old. Leola was born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 14, 1938. She is survived by Judith Hecker, Carolyn Lincicum, Mike Earp and Jack Earp. Leola is preceded in death by Ira Earp, William Hallford and Jewell Wingington. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19 from 4:00 to 6:00 at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. A chapel service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 1:00 pm at New Life Harvest Church in Tulare, CA. Burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers make all donations to New Life Harvest Church.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now